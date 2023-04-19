ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local apartment complex for seniors cut the ribbon on a new health care resource for its residents.

Collier Garden Apartments has a new wellness and telehealth center. Its purpose is to give seniors a private and safe space to meet with their doctors, both remotely and in-person.

This is important, because many of the complex’s residents do not have computer skills or a driver’s license.

It is a project that was started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The intent was to build a health care room where they could meet with their providers and not have to leave the building,” said Yvette Robinson, grant writer at AmeriCorps Vista. “And then, now, hopefully it will evolve to where outside students from St. Anthony’s or Rock Valley’s dental hygiene school can come in and help the residents with oral cancer screenings or blood pressure checks.”

Funding for the space was provided by a Community Foundation of Northern Illinois grant.