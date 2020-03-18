Rockford seniors go shopping early to take advantage of special hours

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The CDC says people over 60 years old are most at risk for the coronavirus, so on Wednesday, seniors across Rockford took advantage of special grocery shopping hours to avoid large crowds.

“It’s like going to a ‘going out of business’ sale at a grocery store,” said shopper Richard Grayned. “I don’t know if they are going to restock, or what is going on here.”

Store shelves have been left bare in recent weeks by panic buying during the outbreak.

“They’re going crazy and buying the whole store out and that’s not necessary,” Nerhood-Edwards added. “We all need to chip in together. I’ve been sending people out, but by the time they get out, everything’s gone.”

At 6 a.m. this morning, Jody Nerhood-Edwards was one of many trying to beat the rush, taking advantage of designated shopping times at the Schnucks on E. State Street.

Schnucks is one of several chains opening stores early for seniors every morning.

“I really appreciate it. I am a senior and I have some high-risk factors. I don’t have a car, so at least I can get a lift to get here,” she said.

Shopper Larry Lisle said, “I think it’s just great for them to open like this, for the older people. We get there and we don’t have to fight crowds and stuff.”

Despite shorter lines, some shoppers say a lot of the shelves remained bare, or were low on bread, rice, and meat products.

“Yesterday, I couldn’t find any potatoes anywhere, so like the basic things you can make meals with, I guess that’s my big concern, and meat looks like it’s in short supply as well,” said Linda Witthoeft.

“People are not proritizing. They are not thinking ‘what do I need to get through?'” Nerhood-Edwards said.

She says she was able to get everything she needed this morning, and is grateful that local stores are trying to protect those the most at-risk.

“I feel like it’s a safer environment,” she said.

Target, Dollar General and Country Market stores have also adjusted hours for seniors.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

