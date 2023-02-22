ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Groups working to end homelessness in Illinois testified in front of lawmakers about “Home Illinois” on Wednesday.

It is part of Governor JB Pritzker’s plan to combat homelessness in the state.

Lawmakers heard from one group and one state agency on efforts towards nearly eliminating homelessness in Illinois. One of the panelists pointed to Rockford, highlighting the successes the city has had in addressing the problem.

Pritzker also brought that up in his “State of the State” speech.

Rockford became the first city to get its homeless veterans off the streets in 2015. The “Forest City” almost ended chronic homelessness two years later.

Committee leaders said that Rockford can serve as an example for the rest of the state.

“We can really expand that vision and take it statewide, and make sure that we get to functional, zero homelessness all across Illinois,” one said.

“The numbers are high of homelessness in the State of Illinois. The wonderful work that they’ve done as Rockford I think can be a model to duplicate for the rest of the state,” another added.

The state’s chief homelessness officer also testified. She talked about the state’s plan to prevent and end homelessness.

That plan includes building more permanent and affordable housing, helping people who might be behind on rent and making sure that people have access to work.