Rockford set to modernize public housing with $8.5M in federal grants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — U.S. lawmakers are investing millions to put people living in public housing into better homes.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is handing out $23 million in federal grants, with $8.5 million to be distributed in Rockford.

The City says the funds will go toward developing and modernizing public housing, supporting public facilities, local economic development, and helping homeless and low income families get into more permanent homes.

Below is a breakdown of the funding by recipient of Public Housing Capital Fund grants:

• Peoria Housing Authority: $2,632,932

• Greater Metro Area Housing Authority of Rock Island County: $1,106,934

• Housing Authority of the City of Rock Island: $629,951

• Moline Housing Authority: $1,006,215

• Rockford Housing Authority: $4,589,513

• Housing Authority of the City of Freeport: $776,416

• Whiteside County Housing Authority: $736,254

• Housing Authority of the City of Pekin: $306,103

• Carrol County Housing Authority: $165,231

• Housing Authority of the County of Jo Daviess: $188,110

• Winnebago County Housing Authority: $489,546

• Fulton County Housing Authority: $749,639

• Knox County Housing Authority: $1,159,834

• Mercer County Housing Authority: $102,771

Below is a breakdown of the funding by recipient of Community Development Block Grants:

• Moline: $812,666

• Pekin: $422,197

• Peoria: $1,848,787

• Rockford: $2,171,919

• Rock Island: $1,103,407

Below is a breakdown of the funding by recipient of HOME program grants:

• Peoria: $674,047

• Rockford: $982,552

Below is a breakdown of the funding by recipient of the Emergency Solutions Grants program:

• Peoria: $155,243

• Rockford: $184,641

