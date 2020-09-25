Rockford sets new record on first day of early voting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The second day of early voting in Illinois is underway, and local election officials say the day one numbers far exceed those of previous elections.

On Thursday alone, 370 voters showed up in Rockford, 180 in Boone County, 300 in Stephenson County, 215 in Ogle County and 230 in Lee County.

Election authorities will also start sending out mail ballots to those who have requested one.

Secured mail-in ballot drop boxes will be setup at multiple locations for those who want to drop them off, rather than use the postal service.

Close to two million voters have requested a ballot.

