Rockford, Loves Park set Trick-or-Treating hours for Halloween

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The cities of Rockford and Loves Park have released their Trick-or-Treating guidelines for Halloween.

Both cities have set hours between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The City of Rockford says trick or treaters should stay in groups of 10 or less, from the same household, and wear face coverings.

Social distancing from other groups and the use of hand sanitizer are encouraged.

The Winnebago County Health Department released a full set of Halloween guidelines for during the COVID-19 pandemic, which can be found here.

Loves Park issued some alternatives to celebrate the holiday in lieu of Trick-or-Treating:

• Carve, paint, or decorate pumpkins with members of your household and display them in your front windows or on your porch/steps.

• Carve or decorate pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends.

• Decorate your house, apartment, or living space.

• Have a virtual Halloween costume contest using Facetime or Zoom.

• Watch scary movies with people in your household/family.

• Buy some candy and put together a scavenger hunt trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house.

• Host an outdoor, open-air costume parade for 10 or fewer people where everyone is masked and distanced more than 6 feet apart.

• Host or attend a costume party outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart.

• Visit a pumpkin patch or an orchard where everyone dresses in costumes and masks, making sure to maintain proper distancing and use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples.

So far, the following localities have announced Trick-or-Treating plans:

Beloit – no hours announced

Forreston – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Freeport – 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Loves Park – 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Oregon – 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Polo – 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Poplar Grove – 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Rochelle – 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Rockford – 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Winnebago – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

