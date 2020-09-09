Rockford sex offender charged after failing to register

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Grand Jury has handed down charges against 50-year-old Bryan Deck for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Rockford Police detectives were performing a compliance check on June 25th when it was discovered Deck had not complied with his required annual registration.

Deck was charged with Failure to Register and faces up to 5 years in prison if convicted.

He is due to appear in court on October 8th.

