ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Grand Jury has handed down charges against 50-year-old Bryan Deck for failing to register as a sex offender.
According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Rockford Police detectives were performing a compliance check on June 25th when it was discovered Deck had not complied with his required annual registration.
Deck was charged with Failure to Register and faces up to 5 years in prison if convicted.
He is due to appear in court on October 8th.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Nationwide effort to free all inmates and detainees from custody underway
- Ted Cruz introduces COVID-19 stimulus bill but Republicans say Democrats won’t pass it
- Rockford sex offender charged after failing to register
- OSF St. Anthony employees Karl and Brenda Meintz retire after 50 years of service
- Over 125 students and staff at Northern Illinois University test positive for COVID-19
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!