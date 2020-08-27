Rockford sex offender charged with failure to register

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Grand Jury has indicted 32-year-old Richard Williams for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office says Rockford Police became aware of Williams’ status during a child welfare check on August 6th. When Williams failed to provide a valid address as required by sex offender registration, he was arrested.

Williams faces up to 5 years in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 8th.

