Rockford sex offender charged with making child pornography

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 50-year-old Gary Wilson, a registered sex offender, was charged in federal court with enticing four minors to engage in the production of child pornography.

According to law enforcement officials, between June 2018 and April 2019, Wilson “did knowingly use, persuade, induce, and entice” four minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct and transmitted content via the internet.

Wilson was required to be registered as a sex offender at the time the alleged crime took place, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Wilson faces up to 15 years in prison for the charges and a minimum 10 year sentence which must be served afterward.

