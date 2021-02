ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced the arrest of sex offender Robert Heaslip, 65, on Thursday, on the charges of Possession of Child Pornography.

According to police, a report was filed on December 4th, 2020. During the investigation, Heaslip was identified as a suspect.

He was arrested in the 2500 block of Conklin Drive. In addition to the child pornography charge, he was also charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Heaslip was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.