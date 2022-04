ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Joshua Henson, 37, has been sentenced to spend 26 years in prison after being convicted of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault involving a minor.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Henson was charged in 2018 of sexually abusing a child under the age of 13 over a period of months in Loves Park and Rockford.

In addition to his sentencing, Henson will be required to register as a sex offender in the State of Illinois.