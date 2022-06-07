ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford shelter for sexual assault victims has a new space.

Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling’s new location is 2,000 square feet bigger than the old one. The group offers survivors of sexual abuse and assault free services. That includes things like therapy and legal help, as well as counseling if they are hospitalized from the abuse.

They opened their doors to the community on Tuesday to show what they offer, and to meet the staff.

“If they’re referring someone to us or if they need to come here themselves, they can kinda have met us, kinda see what the place looks like that they’re referring to help,” said Erica Engler, executive director of Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling. “Maybe make survivors of sexual assault or abuse more comfortable coming.”

The new location is on E. State Street at Newtown Plaza.