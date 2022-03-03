ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — A local winner of ABC’s Shark Tank program appeared at an event to encourage area entrepreneurs.

Stan Valiulis, who owns Tote Babies, appeared at the Accelerating Creatives & Entrepreneurs (ACE) Conference & Expo at the Discovery Center Museum, 711 N Main Street, on Thursday.

In 2021, Valiulis helped create a car seat that could hold the weight of a baby, up to a full-year-old, and not take up an entire grocery cart. He received three patents and three offers from Shark Tank hosts.

Growth Dimensions was one of the sponsors of today’s event, and representative Heather Wick said the expo is a great resource for anyone who wishes to start a business.

“It’s super important to collaborate with everyone in the region,” she said. “There are some resources that are in Rockford that we don’t have in Belvidere or Boone county. There are resources in Freeport that aren’t in Rockford. So, it doesn’t make sense to reinvent the wheel when you have something right next door to you.”