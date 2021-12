ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police were on the scene of a shooting on 10th Street near Ken Rock Park on Tuesday night.

RPD tweeted about the shooting around 9:30 p.m. They said that a 37-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening graze wound to the stomach.

They asked that residents avoided the area while they investigated.

