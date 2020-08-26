Rockford shooting suspect faces up to 5 years in prison

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A Grand Jury has indicted 25-year-old Dillyn Verner for an alleged shooting incident that took place earlier this month.
The Winnebago County State’s Attorney says, on August 9th, Rockford Police officers investigated a “shots fired” call in the 900 block of Acorn Street. During the investigation, Verner was developed as a ssupect.
He faces charges of Possession of a Firearm without a FOID card, and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.
Verner faces up to 5 years in prison. He is due to appear in court on September 4th.
