ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local business owners in Downtown Rockford celebrated the holiday season on Saturday as the River District hosted the “Santa Hop.”

Nineteen business took part in the event, where shoppers could hop from one place to the next. There was live entertainment, specialty drinks and shopping to be enjoyed all day long.

Dave Pederson, owner of Maze Books, was happy to see the small businesses get the attention.

“Downtown offers you stuff that you’re not going to find in big box stores. A hands-on approach, indie, local,” Pedersen said. “It’s good for the local economy, keeps money here instead of in pockets of large corporations that can just afford to leave if it doesn’t work out.”

The event hoped to boost the local economy, as the money will stay in town.