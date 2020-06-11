Rockford shutting down portions of downtown to accommodate outdoor dining

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford announced Thursday that it will be closing portions of E. State, Madison, and Market Street this weekend to allow outdoor dining for downtown restaurants..

On Friday, June 12, at 3 p.m., the 200, 300, 400 and 500 blocks of E. State, the bridge on State Street, and Madison Street between E. State Street and Market Street will be closed to traffic.

On Saturday morning at 8 a.m., the State Street Bridge and Madison Street will open back up; however, the 200-500 blocks of E. State will remain closed until Sunday, June 14, at 8 a.m. with North/South streets remaining open.

Businesses taking advantage of the closed streets will treat the area as an extension of their current outdoor seating and will be required to follow the Governor’s Executive Order and IDPH guidance, including requiring face coverings, placing tables six feet apart and not allowing a standing area for guests to congregate.

At this time, the following businesses plan to have street seating: Sisters Thai Café, Office Night Club, Abreo, Social, Vintage 501 Food Truck, Wired Café, Woodfire, CJ’s Lounge, LiMaMar, Taco Betties, Ronit’s Kitchen, Quixotic Bakery, Velvet Robot Coffee Lab, and Magpie.

