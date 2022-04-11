ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s City Market is preparing for its 12th season. The Friday night market has gotten bigger and bigger each year, but some downtown businesses are asking the city not to allow them to expand their footprint.

City Market expanded past the pavilion on State and Water Streets last year because of COVID-19, and they want to do it again. They asked the city to close E. State at 1st Street, across the river to Wyman Street, and Madison Street from Walnut Street in the south to La Fayette Avenue.

More than 60 business owners signed a petition asking aldermen to deny that request. They claim that shutting down E. State, the main road through downtown, will hurt their businesses. The group behind City Market said that a patron survey done last year showed that 60% of respondents said they stopped in another business when they visited the market.

Aldermen voted to expand their footprint at Monday night’s committee meeting, but only by a few blocks, closing State from Wyman to Madison. City Market leaders said that they are willing to work with the city.

“Our visitors are frequenting the brick and mortar establishments down here. Over half of our visitors are doing that and I think we’re doing our job,” said Peter Provenzano, co-founder of Rockford City Market. “We just want to make sure we keep people safe and that we keep the environment fun, and we’re going to work with whatever the ultimate layout, I guess, or footprint.”

The amendment now goes to the full council next week. City Market begins May 20 and goes through the end of September.