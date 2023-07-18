ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Signed, sealed and soon delivered, the Barber Colman complex will become the “Colman Yards.”

Milwaukee-based developer J. Jeffers and the City of Rockford signed off on the $400 million project, which was approved at Tuesday night’s city council meeting after a re-vote on a labor agreement failed. Mayor Tom McNamara was the tie-breaker.

J. Jeffers said the vote means that construction on the first phase can begin.

“Colman Yards” will be a mix of residential and retail at the complex on S. Main Street, which has sat empty for more than 20 years.