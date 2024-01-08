ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The owner of Ground Floor Skateboards announced the store would be closing for good over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post by owner Eric Neubauer, “I had to be brave enough to know when enough is enough, for my mental well being. It’s been 8 years of teaching during the day and then nights doing things for the shop, and I’ve never gotten paid once from the shop. All the profit went right back into the shop. Except now, there isn’t profit, and I’m paying to keep it open. I simply can’t do that anymore.”

Neubauer said the store would close on February 4th.

Prior to that date, Ground Floor Skateboards, at 333 E State Street, is offering 40% off all store merchandise.

Ground Floor Skateboards opened in 2016.

Neubauer’s wife, Alicia, passed away from breast cancer in 2020.

The shop was featured in the Oscar-nominated documentary, Minding the Gap, in which filmmaker Bing Liu spotlighted Rockford’s skateboarding community.