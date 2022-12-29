ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Snow Park at Alpine Hills” opened for the season on Thursday after a one-day delay.

More than 100 visitors took to the tubing hill, which were the only lanes that were open. Skiing and snowboarding will be available later in the season. There was plenty of snow, despite temperatures getting into the 60s.

Wednesday was supposed to be opening day, but maintenance issues forced the delay. Visitors, however, said that it was worth the wait.

“It’s a lot of fun. So, it’s a similar thing, I want to go snowboarding, but you know, this is a little small first step, in a sense,” said Husam Osman, who was visiting from Florida. “So, it’s a lot of fun going downhill.”

“I just like the thrill. I mean, I kinda of wish we could do it. There wasn’t a lane cause my siblings and I like to hit each other, but it’s a lot of fun,” added Savannah Sellers, also visiting from Florida. “Every time I go down, I keep hitting the end of it, so it’s pretty fast.”

Winter break hours run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through New Year’s Day.