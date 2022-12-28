ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District was forced to delay the opening day of a popular winter attraction.

“Snow Park at Alpine Hills” was supposed to open on Wednesday, but they said that extra maintenance and repairs are to blame. The plan is to now open on Thursday.

Crews have been hard at work creating snow. There is not enough snow for snowboarding or skiing currently, but there is enough for tubing.

Staff said that they are looking forward to welcoming guests again.

“It is always just nice on the first day to get the people coming in, the big fans of the Snow Park, that have been coming out here for years, that are always happy to be on the hill as early as they can, and we try to do everything we can to make sure that we have that for them,” said Braden Hacker, manager of Snow Park at Alpine Hills. “So, it’s always a little disappointing when things don’t quite work out, but we’re hopeful that everyone’s going to be happy and ready to go for opening day, hopefully tomorrow.”

The family fun spot is open for the rest of winter break, which is through January 1.