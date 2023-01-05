ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Above-normal temperatures and a lack of snow have delayed the 37th Annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition will now take place in February.

The annual competition, which takes place at Sinnissippi Park, was scheduled to be held on January 18th through the 21st.

Now, it will commence on February 8th through the 11th, 2023.

The extra time will allow the Rockford Park District to make the amount of snow needed for sculptors to work with.

Each competition block is 6 feet long, 6 feet wide, and 10 feet high, and requires two and a half tons of snow.

This year, thirteen state teams and thirteen high school teams will compete.