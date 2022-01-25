Rockford snow sculpting competition kicks off after fresh snow fall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is almost time for a stateline cold weather tradition.

The 36th Annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition kicks off on Wednesday. Freshly fallen snow is a blank canvas for 13 teams at Sinnissippi Park, 1401 N 2nd St. The winner will represent Illinois in the national competition in 2023.

The event is always chilly, but Wednesday’s conditions could be dangerous. However, competition organizers said that sculptors are prepared.

“Some of them have sculpted in Canada, Germany and Russia, so they know how to prepare for the elements and what all that they will be facing with regard to the wind chill tomorrow,” said Kellie Olivencia, event director of the Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition.

Eleven local high school teams will also take part. People’s choice voting begins Saturday morning, which will be done online this year.