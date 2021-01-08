Rockford snow sculpting competition postponed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District says a colder forecast is needed to pull off the annual snow sculpting competition at Sinnissippi Park.

The 35th Annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition was scheduled to start January 20th, but has now been postponed a week.

Temperatures need to remain consistently cold to make about two-and-a-half tons of snow needed for the event.

The competition will now kick off on January 27th and run through the 30th.

