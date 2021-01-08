Rockford snow sculpting competition postponed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District says a colder forecast is needed to pull off the annual snow sculpting competition at Sinnissippi Park.
The 35th Annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition was scheduled to start January 20th, but has now been postponed a week.
Temperatures need to remain consistently cold to make about two-and-a-half tons of snow needed for the event.
The competition will now kick off on January 27th and run through the 30th.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Woman rescued from Rockford duplex fire
- Illinois breaks another record for legal marijuana sales
- Read: Draft Articles of Impeachment circulated by Congressional Democrats
- Twitter permanently suspends President Trump’s account, citing ‘risk of further incitement of violence
- Illinois could become first state to end cash bail with passage of new social justice police reform bill
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!