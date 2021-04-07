Rockford soccer club gets big donation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Puri Foundation donated a strip of land on Lyford and Rote Roads to the Rockford Raptors.

It will be used to develop a training facility for the Rockford Raptors, the Puri Foundation says, which will rival those found in the Chicago Region.

The facility is projected to include five to 11 fields, a clubhouse with bathrooms and locker rooms as well as a training room and rooftop patio.

“It’s like a dream come true,” said Frank Mateus, Executive Director and co‐founder of the Rockford Raptors FC. “The Rockford Park District has been fantastic, but we’ve outgrown the facility. We are

playing against the top teams in the Midwest. This facility will take our team to the next level. We will never be able to express our appreciation fully.”

As a thanks for the land, the Rockford Raptors renamed the Puma Cup series to the Puri Cup.

The Puri Foundation, which is an affiliate of First Midwest Group, estimated this land is valued at $680,000.