ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The biggest soccer tournament in the world just kicked off.

While fans wait every couple of years, the matches influence young athletes who dream of playing on that stage someday.

So many people become soccer fans when the World Cup comes around, rooting for their country. In fact, many people become soccer players because of it.

“Cause, to be honest, watching the women’s, girls since I was little, that’s what got me to play,” soccer player Gianna said.

Gianna has been laying soccer her whole life, and with the World Cup here, she gets to watch some of the players that inspired her to pick up the sport battle on the world stage.

“Just their power to push through, and get through it every game and make it look good every time, that’s what I love about soccer,” Gianna said.

“It’s just, it’s the one time each two to three years. Obviously, for the men and women, you could go a little bit shorter, maybe 18 months, that the sort of community comes out and, you know, takes real pride in what the product is on the TV,” added Michael O’Neill, head women’s soccer coach at Northern Illinois University. “And, you know, I’m excited to see what happens the next two to three weeks.”

The World Cup is all about bringing people together to enjoy, or sometimes the opposite.

“I kind of have no one in my family who likes soccer, so I have a mini party with myself,” said soccer player Kaylee.

“Quite a few families are getting together and watch it,” added Frank Mateus, executive director of Rockford Raptors FC. “But, more importantly nowadays, every kid watches it and talks about it, which is even greater than having it, and they talk about that’s, ‘I want to be that person someday.'”

Mateus and O’Neill understand the magnitude this tournament has on the growth of soccer in the country and their players.

“We obviously want to continue to grow the game, but in terms of the work done by all the coaches and parents and, you know, the soccer community as a whole in this country, they’ve made leaps and bounds in the women’s game,” O’Neill said.

“And they’re starting to think, ‘hey look, this is something that I could do. They could do it, I could do it,’ and then, what a great environment that, what a great opportunity to sort of and build those conferences,” Mateus said.

Residents can check out Team USA in action at 8 p.m. Friday on Fox 39.