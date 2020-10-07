Rockford solicits proposals for police body cameras

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford is accepting proposals to equip police officers with body cameras, the government announced on Wednesday.

That will allow companies to bid to put their cameras on Rockford police officers.

“I, along with the citizen-led Community Relations Community, City Council, Chief Dan O’Shea and the police union, believe body cameras are critically important to our police department,” said Mayor Tom McNamara. “I am hopeful that this step will help increase transparency between officers and the community.”

Bids are due by October 30th, with City Council expected to vote on a proposal by the end of November.

The use of body cameras by police has become an interest point nationwide following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. Advocates for the use of technology say cameras help provide transparency in police interactions with the public.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

