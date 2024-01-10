ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An eight-lane running track. A multi-purpose sports field, with artificial turf for football, soccer, and lacrosse. Bleacher seating for 1,000.

These are the improvements to Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park, announced last year, which will now receive funding from the State of Illinois.

The Rockford Park District announced the upgrades to the park, located on Ogilby Road near the Rockford Environmental Science Academy, on Rockford’s southwest side, in June 2023.

The park is set to receive $2.8 million, part of a $28 million funding grant from the Park and Recreational Facility Construction Act (PARC), part of Illinois’ Rebuild Illinois capital improvement program.

The program will be administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

“From roads and bridges to parks and recreational buildings, my administration’s landmark Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan is leaving no part of our state’s infrastructure untouched,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Today, I’m proud to announce that, through the PARC grant program, we are dispersing more than $28 million to local governments to further public recreational opportunities throughout their communities – whether that’s renovating existing buildings or constructing a new community center. Public recreational spaces promote wellness, all while safeguarding the environment, and I look forward to visiting these modernized facilities once they are up and running.”

“These upgrades to Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park are meaningful investments that will expand recreational opportunities for residents of all ages across the southwest side of Rockford,” added State Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford). “I appreciate the advocacy from local officials and the Rockford Park District to make this project a reality.”

In April of last year, the park received a donation of artificial turf from the Chicago Bears.

The total cost of the improvements is estimated at $4 million. Last year, Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) secured $600,000 in state funding.

Clarence Hicks worked for the Rockford Park District for 42 years from 1961 until his retirement in 2003, and managed over 100 recreational programs.