Rockford spray paint vandal sentenced for defacing Republican headquarters

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 43-year-old Timothy Damm was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in jail, 30 months probation, restitution, 100 service hours, for defacing the Winnebago County Republican Headquarters in September 2018.

Damm was charged with criminal damage to property and resisting a police officer for what apparently was a political statement that came amid the confirmation hearings for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

On September 30th, 2018, Damm is accused of spray painting the words “rape” and “shame” multiple times on the Winnebago County Republican party headquarters, at 515 N. Court Street.

Hours after the vandalism, Damm talked with an Eyewitness News reporter at the scene.

“I think it’s great,” Damm said of the vandalism. “I haven’t been great with the Republicans right in my neighborhood, but somebody labeled them for what they are. I’m happy about that.”

He was found guilty by a jury on November 6th, 2019.

Photo: Rockford Police Department

On October 5th, 2018, Damm was charged with battery and resisting a police officer after a woman said he grabbed her juvenile son by the arm and “attempted to lure him into a nearby pond” as he was walking home from the Mobil gas station at 321 N. Alpine Road.

According to the criminal complaint, Damm danced on the table in the police interview room, stacked chairs and furnishings, and stripped down to his underwear. The complaint goes on to say that when police tried to escort Damm from the interview room he thrashed his arms and legs and refused to sit in the holding room. He was then taken to the floor and restrained in handcuffs.

