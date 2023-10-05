ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kevin Lundgren, 31, was found guilty of stalking, multiple violations of a restraining order, and bail jumping on Wednesday.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Lundgren was prohibited from coming within 300 feet of his victims, a mother and daughter.

On March 7th, the mother spotted Lundgren following her daughter home and called the police. On March 15th, police said Lundgren approached the daughter while she was shopping.

He was found guilty during a jury trial this week and faces a sentence of 2-5 years in prison.