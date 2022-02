ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stand-off with Rockford police ended peacefully on Monday.

Officers were called to a house on Rudeen Close, just north of Harrison Avenue. Investigators have not said much about what happened, but did confirm a heavy police presence.

The situation has de-escalated and there is no danger to the public at this time, according to the Rockford Police Department, but they did ask drivers to avoid the area until their investigation is over.