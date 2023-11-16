ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On one of Starbucks’ busiest days of the year, during which it promotes its Christmas-themed red cups, baristas at a Rockford location joined others across the country in a work-stopping strike.

Spokespeople for Starbucks workers said the goal of the strike is to force the company to bargain with workers over scheduling, staffing, and other issues.

“We certified our union 483 days ago and they still have not come to the bargaining table,” said an unidentified employee at the store, located at 3001 N Perryville Road. “We had one bargaining session, but they left the room after 16 minutes. So, we’re over it. We’re not going to give up, but we’re going to take away our labor if they’re not going to cooperate with us.”

Starbucks, however, says the union hasn’t agreed to meet for a bargaining session in more than four months.