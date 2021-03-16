Rockford state testing site reduced to 4 days due to lower demand

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fewer people are getting COVID-19 tests, so the state is reducing the number of days the Rockford testing site will be open.

For months, you could get a COVID test 7 days a week.

Starting on Thursday, you’ll only be able to get one Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Testing is in the same spot, at the old KMart on Sandy Hollow. This is the same place where people are getting vaccines. Unlike a vaccination, testing does not require an appointment.

COVID testing is outside and runs from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.