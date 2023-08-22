ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Women came together on Tuesday to celebrate progress.

Rockford’s “Women Suffrage Plaza Sculpture” is celebrating its three-year anniversary. It was made to honor women of the region.

The monument has three sides, one for the women able to vote since the 19th Amendment passed, another for the civil rights movement of the 1960s and a third side for women of the future.

Barbara Simon, chair of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Committee, said that Tuesday’s event was all about spreading awareness of the statue.

“So, we decided we want to engage more people, because although Rockford’s a fab area, not everyone has been down here,” Simon said. “So, we would just love for more people to know about the sculpture and to stop by.”

The event also celebrated the ratification of the 19th Amendment. It was passed over 100 years ago on August 18, 1920.