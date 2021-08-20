Rockford steel company moving plant to Wisconsin

BILLINGHAM, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 03: Outfitter Perry Shildrick from Middlesbrough stands inside a transition piece at the Offshore Structures Britain wind farm facility on February 3, 2017 in Billingham, United Kingdom. Based on the banks of the River Tees at Haverton Hill, the 42-acre site provides steel manufacturing, blasting and painting facilities for the serial production of large tubular offshore wind foundations, notably the transition pieces which link the mono pile foundations of offshore wind turbines with the towers. They have recently signed the contract to begin manufacturing 56 transition pieces for the Hornsea Project One offshore wind farm off the Yorkshire coast which, when completed, will be the biggest wind farm in the world. Offshore Structures Britain was established in 2014 as a joint venture between German steel fabricator EEW Special Pipe Construction GmbH and the Danish steel construction company Bladt Industries A/S and was formally opened in 2015. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — The State of Wisconsin announced Friday that a production facility in Rockford will be relocating north of the border, to Walworth.

The Arntzen Corporation, at 1025 School St, will be moving production to the village of Sharon to help Wisconsin produce large diameter steel pipes for a state-sponsored, $16 million rail project.

The new, $10 million Arntzen facility will employ 40 workers, and will be constructed in 2022. It will replace the Rockford plant, with corporate offices also moving to Sharon.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will provide $200,000 for rail improvements at the Sharon facility so the company can ship its pipes by train, and also a new Alliant Energy substation to power its equipment.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Friday announced an additional $630,00 from WisDOT.

“Strong infrastructure and strategic investments are key to adding high-skill, high-wage jobs and connecting the dots so our state and economy can grow,” said Gov. Evers. “I welcome Arntzen Corporation to Wisconsin, and I welcome more businesses to collaborate on transportation solutions and find new success in Wisconsin.”