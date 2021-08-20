Rockford steel company moving plant to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — The State of Wisconsin announced Friday that a production facility in Rockford will be relocating north of the border, to Walworth.
The Arntzen Corporation, at 1025 School St, will be moving production to the village of Sharon to help Wisconsin produce large diameter steel pipes for a state-sponsored, $16 million rail project.
The new, $10 million Arntzen facility will employ 40 workers, and will be constructed in 2022. It will replace the Rockford plant, with corporate offices also moving to Sharon.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will provide $200,000 for rail improvements at the Sharon facility so the company can ship its pipes by train, and also a new Alliant Energy substation to power its equipment.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Friday announced an additional $630,00 from WisDOT.
“Strong infrastructure and strategic investments are key to adding high-skill, high-wage jobs and connecting the dots so our state and economy can grow,” said Gov. Evers. “I welcome Arntzen Corporation to Wisconsin, and I welcome more businesses to collaborate on transportation solutions and find new success in Wisconsin.”