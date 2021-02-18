Rockford STEM students inspired by NASA’s Mars rover landing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — NASA’s Thursday’s landing of the Perseverance rover on the surface of Mars took the work of thousands of scientists and technicians, who say they hope it will inspire kids to dream big.

Rockford Lutheran student Maggie Sternquist stayed after school to watch the landing.

“It’s almost like we’re a part of something that some people may not get to see, like younger people, so we’ll forever have this,” she said.

Sternquist is part of Lutheran’s STEM Club.

“I found it interesting in 6th Grade, when we were coding little machines,” she said.

Science teacher Amanda Norman created a watch party for students who wished to watch the landing.

“Science is all about curiosity, so I think that’s just going to be a cool thing to show them,” Norman said. “Not only are you seeing it in a textbook, but now you’re seeing it live.”

Norman says she things STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) curriculum is a benefit for students.

“To learn that it’s okay to fail, but to get up from that failure and keep trying until they get it right. I love that STEM can do that for kids,” she said.

Senior Emma Elliot said today’s landing has further cemented her interest in space and engineering, an interest she said her grandfather had.

“It makes me think of him,” she said. “I really want to be a mechanical engineer. I want to work with airplanes or cars. I think that would really be cool, because my grandpa was actually a mechanical engineer at Sundstrand, and he worked on airplanes. I always looked up to him, so I thought ‘that’d be cool to follow in his footsteps.'”

The Eighth Grade science students will rewatch and discuss the rover landing in class on Friday. Norman encourages students to join their school’s science or STEM club to get more involved.