ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline store is doing its part to reduce and eliminate single use plastic.

“Earth,” a zero-waste store located of Rockford’s Jefferson Street, had its grand opening on Saturday. Everything they sell is natural, eco-friendly, compostable or biodegradable.

The owner said that it is part of a movement.

“The more I think about it, I think that it is a movement that a few of us are doing. Throughout the entire world, there are a lot of zero waste stores that are popping up throughout the whole country,” said owner Ade Villatoro. “You will see them more in bigger cities, so I thought that’s why it would be really important to start building one close to our home.”

Last Friday’s soft opening sold out.