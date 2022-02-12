ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Love was in the air at a local t-shirt print shop.

The Rockford Art Deli, 402 E State St., hosted their first “Free Print Day” of the year on Saturday, in honor of Valentine’s Day. “We Are Rad Together” is this year’s design, and the shop’s employees said that they enjoy seeing the community come out to these events.

“I think people really like the free print day. It’s just a way to get people out and get them in the community,” said Tyler Meiborg, clothing manager at Rockford Art Deli. “It’s just another way to have people representing each other and being together as a community.”

A list of future “Free Print” days can be found on Rockford Art Deli’s website.