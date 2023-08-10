ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday night was “ladies’ night” as a Rockford business.

Rooted held an event all about women-owned businesses in the Rockford area. The event was free, and attendees were able to participate in some giveaways.

Women could also by Eminence beauty products, fall clothing from B Jones and jewelry from Linkt.

Liz Share, owner of Rooted, said that the turn out for the event was very successful.

“When I was designing the space to open up Rooted, the goal was to be able to have events like this, so to see other women-owned businesses wanting to come into my space, and then a lot of other people thinking it’s a great idea to come participate in the event, just makes me feel really great and feel like there’s been a job well done,” Share said.

“I love that we’re supporting Rockford and local businesses and just bringing everyone together in the community,” added Brandi Jones, owner of B Jones. “I think it’s so important to stay local, and just to have everyone out to have a fun time.”

This was Rooted’s first ladies’ night, but they plan to hold more in the future.