Rockford storm debris drop-off ends Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re still picking up from those early August storms, this weekend is your last chance to get rid of the debris.
The City of Rockford has two drop off sites: at the City Yards on S. Central Avenue, and parking lot 10 at Rock Valley College on Mulford.
Only vegetation, like trees, tree limbs, and brush, can be disposed of.
Both locations will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
