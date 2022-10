ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A train hit a car at a busy Rockford rail crossing Wednesday evening.

It happened on Kishwaukee Street, near Tenth Avenue Park, around 6:45 p.m. A red car was hit by a freight train. The front end of the car was left badly damaged.

Investigators have not said what led up to the crash, though they did say that no one was injured. Crossing lights were active at the time, though the crossing does not have barriers.

The train came to a stop and sat as police investigated.