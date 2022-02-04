Rockford student art to be auctioned off

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — To celebrate student artists in the community, high school artists will soon be putting their artwork up for sale.

The Budding Artists Gala is back on this year, after canceling the prior two years due to COVID-19.

Student artists from high schools across Rockford have donated their art for a live auction, put on by the Kiwanis Club of Rockford.

Half of the money raised will benefit the Kiwanis, and the other half goes to the student.

The Kiwanis Club says the event is one of their largest annual fundraisers.

Adelyn Richard, a junior at Rockford Lutheran, said, “I’m really grateful for all of the opportunities Mr. Haut gives us to expose ourselves to the community, do some really cool things, and sell my art which I’ve never even thought of doing before.”

This year’s event will be held Friday, May 13th at the Raddison Hotel and Convention Center, at 200 S Bell School Road.