Rockford student becomes first to win state speech championship in 57 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford high school student has brought home a state title for the first time in half a century.
Auburn’s Aryan Arora is now the IHSA Impromptu Speaking Champion, becoming the first student in 57 years to win an IHSA speech competition.
Arora is just the 7th Rockford Public School student to win, ever.
Jada Cox, from Jefferson, also qualified for state, but didn’t place in the tournament.
