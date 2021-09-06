Rockford student group spends Labor Day teaching work ethic, good study habits

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford students and teachers had the day off in honor of Labor Day, so a local non-profit organization hosted a “Schools Out” meeting to emphasize good study habits and career choices.

With the school year just starting out, Young Eagle’s Success (YES) Club hosted the event for students, discussing work ethic, respect, responsibility and unity in diversity.

Ehtan Nguyen, president of YES Club, said spending time with friends and planning for their futures is a great way to celebrate the holiday.

“The YES Club is kind of like a safe place for everyone,” Nguyen said. “It’s like a nice community that anyone from any kind of background can really join in on the cause and be part of project for the greater good.”

The YES Club also rehearsed some songs, inspired by the issues facing America today. Recently, the group performed at the Illinois State Fair.

Carl Cole, the founder and CEO of the YES Club, says the organization’s goal is to empower youth to be better citizens and leaders.