ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An effort to feed the homeless in Rockford is reaching new heights. Literally.

Students from Rockford Lutheran collected a colossal tower of cans, which they made to look like a Rubik’s Cube. The “canstruction” not only feeds hungry stomachs, but also teaches students about engineering, design, architecture and teamwork.

“Thank you, especially the people who donated the cans…so much thanks because I couldn’t get it done myself and with people who went out and bought cans…every teacher…every student who brought in something…every student who spent a study hall or one of their classes actually just hot gluing cans together to make it so that it looks the way that it does now…I’m enormously thankful,” said lead architect George Roby.

The students dropped off the creation at Carpenter’s Place on Sunday.