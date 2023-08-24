ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local students have gotten some help preparing for the transition to middle school.

Flinn Middle School held its 4th Annual “Future Falcon Frenzy,” formally known as “6th Grade Boot Camp.”

Over 100 kids took part in the four-day camp. It was a chance for them to meet their teachers and make new friends. There were fun activities as well.

Teachers said that it is important to build students’ confidence before the first day of school.

“It’s all about, ‘here you are welcoming to our Falcon family, let’s help you with your locker so you’re not struggling with that. Let’s go ahead and show you where your classrooms are, so you’re not struggling with that on the first day of school,'” said Cara Wolfe, 8th grade teacher at Flinn Middle School. “And they’re also in small groups too, where they get to make friends with whom they’re not familiar with, so they have a buddy to go to. And also, just recognizing adults in the building, like which teachers can you trust, which can you turn to if you’re struggling on your first day of school.”

Rockford Public Schools students go to back to class next Thursday.