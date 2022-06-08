ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local students can stay fresh throughout the summer thanks to a local partnership.

Kids at Rockford Public Schools are able to wash and dry two loads of laundry for free during the school year. They decided to extend that program throughout the summer on Wednesday.

The free laundry is offered every Wednesday at 5 Alarm Coin Laundry, 3939 W Riverside Blvd. The business teamed up with Molina Health Care and the Rockford Police Department.

The washing event runs from 4-7 p.m.