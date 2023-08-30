ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Wednesday was the last day of summer for thousands of kids in the stateline.

Rockford Public Schools (RPS) goes back to the classroom Thursday morning, the last district to return to school.

The district admitted that it is having problems finding enough bus drivers this year, so they had to stagger the start times between elementary, middle and high schools this year.

Elementary schools start at 7:15 a.m., but since the first day is Thursday, both middle and high schools have late start at 10:05 a.m. and 9:10 a.m., respectively.