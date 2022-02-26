ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Dance Company held a performance to honor Black History Month.

The performances took place on Saturday at their studio on N. Main Street. There were different varieties of dancing on display, including tap dances and some point dances.

The current school director wants this to be a recurring dance that happens every year.

“I would like it to be apart of our season, and like I said before, for it to be apart to engage and reach out into the community and bring in another artist to be collaborate with our company,” said Maria Castello.

More information on upcoming showcases can be found on the School of Rockford Dance Company’s website.